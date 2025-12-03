KUCHING: Further details on Sarawak’s free tertiary education initiative, which is expected to be implemented by 2026, will be announced in November, said State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said that the details will include the list of courses and application procedures.

“For now, let the students focus on their studies. After the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) exams are over, universities will begin accepting applications,” he said.

He told reporters after the launch of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Catalysts - Raspberry Pi 2025 programme, here today.

On Feb 23, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg reportedly said that Sarawakians who receive free tertiary education funding from the state government will not be required to serve in Sarawak upon graduation.

Abang Johari said that recipients are encouraged to gain experience outside the state, before eventually returning to contribute to Sarawak.

He clarified that the initiative is not a scholarship with service obligations, but aims to strengthen the workforce, particularly in STEM, as well as in law and accounting.

About 25,000 Sarawakian students are expected to benefit from the free tertiary education policy.