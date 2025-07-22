‘Detractors of MyKiosk initiative should apologise’

PETALING JAYA: Irresponsible parties who spread baseless allegations against the MyKiosk initiative should apologise, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said the accusations had unfairly smeared the efforts of ministry staff as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said there was no abuse of power or criminal wrongdoing in the programme’s implementation.

Nga cited MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s statement on July 3 which cleared the ministry of misconduct.

“Those who throw stones should not hide their hands. I demand an apology to all the ministry’s staff who have worked tirelessly.

“Anyone who has spread slander or false claims about MyKiosk, please come forward and apologise.”

Responding to criticism labelling MyKiosk as a “white elephant”, Nga said the initiative had shown real progress, even if full occupancy had yet to be achieved.

As of July 2025, MyKiosk 1.0 (2023) recorded a 91.75% occupancy rate with 2,926 units filled while MyKiosk 2.0 (2024) reached 86.78% occupancy with 3,518 units taken up nationwide.

The figures demonstrate the programme’s success in providing safe, affordable spaces for small businesses, particularly in urban areas, Nga said in reply to a question from Batu Pahat MP Onn Abu Bakar.

The initiative is funded via the ministry’s BP1 allocation for small-scale infrastructure projects implemented by local authorities. RM50 million was spent in 2023 for 3,189 kiosks and RM100 million in 2024 for an additional 4,054 units.

Nga admitted there had been some administrative hiccups but said the ministry is working to resolve them, including through site visits in both government and opposition-led states.

“We are not TikTok warriors spreading baseless claims. We are honourable members of this House,” he told Hulu Selangor MP Mohd Hasnizan Harun, who raised concerns about vacant kiosks.

Nga said to strengthen oversight a “traffic light” system had been introduced to rate the 156 local councils managing MyKiosk sites, with councils in the green zone rewarded with more funds while councils in the red zone face budget cuts, though support would be given to help them improve.

He added that many kiosk tenants now earn sustainable incomes, proving MyKiosk is more than just infrastructure as it is also a tool for economic empowerment.

Nga also tabled the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025 to boost enforcement and encourage civic responsibility.

The Bill proposes amending Sections 47 and 48 and introduces Section 125A, allowing local councils to impose community service for minor littering offences.

Key highlights include fines of up to RM2,000 for first-time offenders, RM3,000 for repeat offenders and up to 12 hours of community service, subject to the court’s discretion.

“This is not just about punishing people. It is also about building a culture of care and responsibility.”

Offenders under 18 will be handled under the Child Act 2001.

The Bill applies to Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, with enforcement timing to be set by state governments.

Nga said the proposal complements recent updates to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act, reinforcing the need for stronger action to tackle Malaysia’s littering problem.