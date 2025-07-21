Dewan Rakyat debates foreign policy post-ASEAN 2025 and hajj costs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament commenced today with key discussions on Malaysia’s foreign policy direction following its ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, digital transformation, and the rising cost of hajj.

According to the Parliament portal’s Order Paper, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) raised a question to the Foreign Minister regarding Malaysia’s foreign policy strategy in navigating the evolving Indo-Pacific geopolitical landscape.

Digitalisation also took centre stage, with Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) seeking updates on the MYDigital initiative, including MyDigital ID registration and government system integration. V. Sivakumar (PH-Batu Gajah) further pressed the Digital Minister on Malaysia’s readiness for AI adoption, covering technology transfer and talent development.

Hajj costs were another focal point, as Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) questioned the Prime Minister on the justification for the 2025 fee hike, Tabung Haji’s investment status, and unused hajj quotas from 2020 to 2025.

Following the Q&A session, Parliament moved to the second reading of key bills, including the Consumer Credit Act 2025 and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Bill 2025. Lawmakers will also debate Suhakam’s 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The session, set to run for 24 days, will culminate in the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31. - Bernama