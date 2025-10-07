Le Tour de Langkawi retains UCI ProSeries status until 2028

THE Union Cycliste Internationale has agreed to retain the ProSeries status for the Le Tour de Langkawi road cycling race for another three years from 2026 to 2028.

UCI vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh confirmed the decision was officially published in the UCI calendar.

He described this as a significant achievement for Malaysia in continuing to be recognised as one of the best race organisers on the international cycling circuit.

“This is clear proof that the UCI has full confidence in our country’s capability to organise LTdL efficiently, professionally and without any issues,“ said Amarjit, who is also president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation.

He revealed that discussions with UCI president David Lappartient emphasised the importance of LTdL as one of Asia’s premier races.

“I stressed to him that LTdL is not just another race — it is a symbol of growth and progress for the sport of cycling in Asia,“ he added.

Amarjit expressed pleasure that Lappartient fully agreed and gave strong support for the race to remain in the UCI ProSeries calendar.

The recently concluded 2025 LTdL earned an “all green” rating from the UCI president, commissioners and race directors for its excellent technical and organisational standards.

The prestigious Asian race is recognised with a 2.HC category by the UCI and forms part of the UCI Asia Tour calendar. – Bernama