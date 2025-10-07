Local governments are backbone of resilient cities says minister

CYBERJAYA: Local governments serve as the first responders and frontline champions of urban resilience according to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He emphasised the crucial role played by city councils, municipal authorities and district offices during community disruptions.

Nga stated that Malaysia’s experience in flood relief, emergency shelters and smart city projects demonstrates local governments form the backbone of resilient cities.

Their leadership ensures housing, land and basic services remain accessible while championing inclusive solutions for vulnerable groups.

Providing local authorities with real-time data, adequate funding and community partnerships is key to building adaptive towns.

Malaysia’s 13th Malaysia Plan supports this vision through the Smart City Framework and Flood Mitigation Master Plan.

As President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Malaysia advocates integrating the New Urban Agenda into global climate frameworks.

This ensures sustainability translates into actionable strategies with measurable outcomes at local levels.

Nga shared three key aspirations for Malaysia’s leadership in building sustainable and resilient cities.

The first aspiration strengthens sustainable urban development and global leadership in affordable housing.

Second, empowering local authorities with resources and autonomy for effective crisis response remains crucial.

Third, fostering deeper regional cooperation develops durable solutions for displaced populations.

World Habitat Day 2025 focuses on urban crisis response amid climate change, conflicts and inequality challenges.

The event promotes scalable solutions that stabilise populations while fostering social cohesion. – Bernama