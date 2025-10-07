Abdul Latif tops SHAKAM reward list with RM79,333 for world record

PARA long jumper Datuk Abdul Latif Romly has topped the list of recipients under the Sports Victory Reward Scheme (SHAKAM) with a RM79,333 incentive for his gold medal feat at last month’s 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

National Sports Council director-general Jefri Ngadirin said Abdul Latif would receive RM69,333 for winning the F20 long jump event and an additional RM10,000 for setting a new world record of 7.67 metres.

He confirmed the total amount Abdul Latif will receive is RM79,333.

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli will receive RM8,000 for his bronze medal in the F20 shot put event.

Muhammad Nazmi Nasri will receive RM16,000 for his bronze medal in the T37 long jump.

Jefri said this at a press conference after a ceremony to welcome home the national para athletics heroes and heroines from the championships at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was present to welcome the athletes who competed in the championships.

Hannah said all three athletes have once again proven that Malaysia already has a new generation of para athletes.

She added that the ministry wants those who are used to winning medals to continue setting new world records.

Abdul Latif said his next goal is to achieve success at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Para Games, both scheduled for next year.

He expressed gratitude for having regained his previous performance level this year and for redeeming last year’s disappointment.

His immediate aim is to prepare for the Commonwealth and Asian Para Games.

Abdul Latif’s goal next year is to defend his Asian Para Games gold medal for the fourth consecutive time.

After that, he plans to focus on the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. – Bernama