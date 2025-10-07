KBS seeks bigger budget 2026 allocation for youth and sports development

THE Youth and Sports Ministry hopes Budget 2026 will continue prioritising youth and sports sectors by strengthening existing allocations for nationwide development initiatives.

Minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed the ministry submitted a comprehensive wishlist to the Finance Ministry for upcoming budget consideration.

She stated the wishlist includes maintaining the Sports Matching Grant, Community Sports Fund and constituency allocations proven effective in grassroots development.

The ministry also requested increased funding for the Road to Gold programme and para-athlete development initiatives.

Hannah expressed hope that all KBS wishlist items would be considered despite competing requests from other ministries.

She made these comments during a press conference at the welcoming ceremony for national para athletics heroes from the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at KLIA Terminal 1.

The minister elaborated that KBS wants more international tournaments hosted in Malaysia to give local athletes greater exposure.

She noted that Visit Malaysia 2026 provides timely opportunity to host more international sporting events benefiting young athletes.

Hannah explained that hosting events allows young athletes to compete at higher levels without travelling abroad.

For the youth sector, KBS requested additional funding to strengthen the Rakan Muda programme and produce more young leaders.

This supports the new policy effective January 1 2026 revising youth association leadership age limits.

She emphasised budgetary support is crucial to ensure smooth transition for more leaders under 30, especially from rural areas.

Budget 2026 will be tabled in Parliament this Friday by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama