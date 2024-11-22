KUALA LUMPUR: This week’s Dewan Rakyat sitting saw nine ministries complete the winding-up of the Supply Bill 2025 debate at the committee stage.

The sitting also saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim answering questions during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) after concluding his three-week working visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru, and Brazil, which began on Nov 9.

The Prime Minister, who returned to the country on Wednesday, responded to two questions during the MQT session yesterday, unlike his usual schedule of answering on Tuesdays.

Among the issues addressed by Anwar were matters raised at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, the G20 summit in Brazil, and the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, as well as the MADANI Government’s two-year achievements.

Meanwhile, the ministries that have completed the winding-up session include the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, the Plantation and Commodities Ministry, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, the Home Ministry, and the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry, the Public Works Ministry, and the Human Resources Ministry have also completed the winding-up session.

In the meantime, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul informed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had given his consent for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024 to be gazetted.

This Act will play a key role in supporting energy transition initiatives, helping to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in energy-related sectors.

The committee-stage debate on Budget 2025, along with responses from each ministry, is scheduled to take place from Nov 13 to Dec 3.

The third meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament runs for 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12.