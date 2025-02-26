Dewan Rakyat passes amendments to Bernama Act 1967

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024 which aims, among others, to make the media industry more inclusive.

The bill to amend the BERNAMA Act 1967 (Act 780), the first to be made since the act was enacted in 1967, was passed with a majority voice vote after being debated by eight Members of Parliament.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil when tabling the bill for the second reading earlier, said that it was aimed at ensuring a new, more dynamic composition in line with the current developments and needs of the media industry.

“This Bill does not just offer reforms to the media and digital landscape, but will also make the government’s communication aspects more effective in facing current challenges.

“It makes the media industry more inclusive, not only consisting of newspapers but also involving other print, electronic and digital media,” he said.

Fahmi said the amendment enhances the digital ecosystem in line with the Malaysia MADANI framework by optimising the use of digital media alongside other conventional media to bring balance between the two.

He said it also aligns with the vision of the Ministry of Communications to strengthen digital networks and infrastructure, as well as social communication, in disseminating information to the people.

Looking at the recent developments in the media, especially the print media, and to strengthen the regulation of Bernama, Fahmi said the ministry found that there was a need for the quorum of “proprietors of newspapers” to be expanded to “media organisations”.

The bill seeks to amend Section 2 of the principal Act by inserting the following definition of media organisation as “any entity carrying on the activity of dissemination of news or news material through newspapers, publications, radio, television, or any other forms of mass communication, including electronic or digital platforms”.

Fahmi stressed that the amendment to Act 780 also proves the commitment of the MADANI Government to creating a media ecosystem with integrity and fairness under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The government would like to emphasise that the amendments made are in line with the needs of the aspect of presenting news material which is seen to be growing rapidly in line with the advancement of the technological and digital world today.

“Basically, the amendments to the principal Act will streamline Bernama’s operations in line with current developments,” he said.

When winding up the debate on the bill, Fahmi also said he had asked the ministry to finetune and review the objective of the news agency in line with the amendments to the principal Act.

“What is the objective of this very important statutory body? It is not only to convey information related to government policies but also to be the voice of the Malaysian Government at the international level,” he said.

Act 780 was enacted to establish and incorporate Bernama specifically as a national news agency to disseminate news throughout the country.

Since its establishment, Bernama has been playing an important role in ensuring the dissemination of information and news reporting on government policies is implemented effectively, in addition to being the main source of reference for local and international media organisations.