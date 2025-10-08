New contractor for delayed Pulau Mabul FOB project by Oct 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry will select a new contractor to complete the delayed Forward Operating Base project on Pulau Mabul in Semporna by October 16.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the ministry and state government will collaborate with the Public Works Department to ensure the appointed contractor finishes the main building, personnel quarters, and jetty.

He explained that the project delay was caused by the late construction of the jetty, which had zero per cent actual progress against a scheduled 11 per cent.

This delay resulted from postponed seabed surveying works for gazettement purposes, a process finally completed on June 22, 2023.

The project cost increased by 28.7 million ringgit due to these delays, according to the deputy minister.

The ministry decided to use funds from the cancelled Sabah Sea Surveillance System Phase 2 project in Sandakan and Malawali to cover the additional expenses.

Shamsul Anuar revealed the original contractor was terminated in September 2023 after audits showed no construction activity at the site since June that year.

The termination followed several reminder letters from the consulting supervision team about the lack of workers.

Project monitoring mechanisms have since been enhanced with ministry and state government representatives attending every site meeting.

Biannual monitoring and the Public Works Department’s C-Plan integrated enterprise system now ensure closer supervision of project quality and progress.

Regarding maritime assets, Shamsul Anuar said 229 million ringgit is allocated annually for repairing and maintaining the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s 35 vessels.

The agency operates 237 maritime assets across the Strait of Malacca, South China Sea, and Sulu Sea for effective enforcement.

Under the Malaysian Maritime Strategic Plan 2020, the agency targets a fleet of 116 patrol vessels, 96 medium-sized ships, 20 large vessels, and 228 boats under 20 metres.

As of September 30, a total of 35 agency vessels are over 30 years old and require refurbishment or replacement. – Bernama