Erdogan urges Syrian Kurds to integrate with new Damascus government

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Syrian Kurds to “complete their integration” with Syria’s new government after the announcement of a comprehensive ceasefire.

“The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) must keep their word. They must complete their integration with Syria,“ Erdogan told Turkish journalists late Tuesday.

Syria announced a comprehensive ceasefire with Kurdish forces after a meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi that followed deadly clashes in Aleppo.

Syria’s authorities, who took power last year after overthrowing Bashar al-Assad, have rejected Kurdish demands for a decentralised government.

The issue has added to tensions with the Kurdish administration that controls swathes of the north and northeast.

Differences between the two sides have held up implementation of a March 10 deal on integrating the Kurds’ civil and military institutions into the state.

Erdogan said: “Syria’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable for us. We cannot accept any stance against this.”

His government has supported Syria’s new rulers led by Sharaa.

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey launched three offensives in northern Syria against Syrian Kurdish fighters, who form the backbone of the SDF, and against the Islamic State group. – AFP