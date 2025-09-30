Digital kitchen boosts Beringin PPR entrepreneurship

KUALA LUMPUR: Since beginning operations on July 22, the Digital Kitchen initiative at the Beringin People’s Housing Project (PPR) has helped local residents—particularly homemakers—generate income and improve their quality of life.

Coordinator Maznah Ebirahman, 60, said a total of 10 participants aged between 40 and 60 are involved in the programme. In the first two weeks alone, they recorded sales of over RM4,000, a figure that climbed to nearly RM10,000 in August.

“We are now expanding our reach through GrabFood and FoodPanda, allowing us to connect with more customers and boost online sales,” she told Bernama recently.

The community kitchen operates Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with every meal cooked fresh and sold only on the same day.

“While the menu changes daily, a few favourites such as turmeric fried chicken rice, nasi Kak Wok, ayam gunting and lempeng remain customer staples.

“All items are reasonably priced, starting from as low as RM8 per portion. We also accept bulk orders, depending on the team’s capacity,” she said, adding that they once catered side dishes for a wedding ceremony.

However, Maznah admitted the journey has not been without challenges. They face competition from other food vendors in the area, in addition to rising raw material costs.

“We had to pool our capital just to keep operations going. The revenue is then divided transparently so every participant benefits,” she said, noting that the kitchen is also used for various community activities by the residents’ association and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Maznah hopes the Digital Kitchen will continue receiving support from various stakeholders, so the initiative can create greater impact for the local community—especially in helping homemakers earn their own income and develop entrepreneurial skills.

One participant, Nazirah Ariffin, 48, said her passion for cooking motivated her to join the programme and earn additional income.

“Previously, I prepared food for a kindergarten. When this opportunity came up, I joined immediately because it’s near my home. Now I can earn my own income and buy personal necessities without relying entirely on my husband,” she said.

Syukur Shariff, Community Impact Manager at Pepper Labs, said PPR Beringin is one of 10 selected locations under the first phase of the Digital Kitchen rollout this year.

“After completing these first 10 locations, we plan to add another 15 Digital Kitchens nationwide, making up a total of 25 locations as announced in Budget 2025,” he said.

According to Syukur, as a social enterprise, Pepper Labs provides comprehensive support that includes cooking equipment, space renovation, skills training and up to two years of mentorship before participants can operate independently.

“Participants are also guided to pursue upskilling courses and attend continuous mentoring sessions. Allocations are tailored to local needs, whether for catering, food sales or cooking activities,” he said, expressing hope that more parties will step forward to support the community.

The Digital Kitchen project aims to empower the B40 community, particularly single mothers and youths, through digital economic innovation.

The initiative is implemented through a strategic partnership involving the Federal Territories Department, the Ministry of Finance, Pepper Labs, Yayasan Hasanah and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). - Bernama