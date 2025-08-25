Digital Minister appoints 13 MPs as Friends of Ministry to boost digital agenda

PUTRAJAYA: Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has appointed thirteen Members of Parliament as Friends of Ministry to enhance the national digital transformation agenda.

The newly introduced initiative received Cabinet approval on 21 February following a proposal from the Government Backbenchers Club.

Ganabatirau Veraman from Klang and Syerleena Abdul Rashid from Bukit Bendera are among the appointed parliamentarians.

Jimmy Puah Wee Tse from Tebrau and Zahir Hassan from Wangsa Maju have also been selected for this role.

The list includes Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong from Ayer Hitam and Azli Yusof from Shah Alam.

Datuk Matbali Musah from Sipitang and Datuk Anyi Ngau from Baram complete the group of eight initial appointments.

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen from Kuching and Young Syefura Othman from Bentong were also named as Friends of Ministry.

Ahmad Johnie Zawawi from Igan and Lee Chuan How from Ipoh Timur received appointments alongside Roy Angau Gingkoi from Lubok Antu.

The FoM initiative aims to strengthen the role of backbenchers in the Dewan Rakyat while creating better connections between the Ministry and elected representatives.

These appointed members will serve as policy communicators at grassroots levels to help citizens understand government programmes and their advantages.

They will work to build positive narratives that support public perception of the Unity Government’s administration.

The FoM members will provide valuable input and research to assist the ministry with information and studies for parliamentary debates.

They will also function as communication channels to explain digital initiative benefits to communities across Malaysia.

These parliamentarians will support digital-related bills and motions when they come before Parliament for discussion.

The Ministry of Digital has committed to ensuring the FoM operates with comprehensive and current information.

It will prioritise FoM involvement in policy planning stages and maintain engagement through regular meetings.

The Ministry will provide platforms for participation in its programmes and guarantee access to resources and training materials. – Bernama