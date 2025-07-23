Doctor arrested again over molest claim by another patient in Penang

BALIK PULAU: A doctor has been arrested again for investigations into an alleged molestation of a female patient at a private clinic in Bayan Baru here.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 43-year-old male doctor was detained at the Barat Daya police headquarters (IPD) at 8 pm yesterday after being asked to attend a query into the case.

“Police received a report regarding the incident from a woman who claimed that at 11.46 am on June 29, she had sought treatment at a private clinic in Bayan Baru for abdominal pains.

“While in the examination room, the doctor treating her told her to take off her clothes and touched her breasts. The victim, who was unhappy with the conduct, filed a police report regarding the incident on July 18,“ he said when contacted by Bernama on Tuesday (July 22).

He said following the detention of the doctor, who works at a hospital in the state, police also seized a mobile phone belonging to him to help in the investigation.

Meanwhile, acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed with Bernama that the doctor was the same medical officer who was previously arrested for indecent behaviour towards female patients in the state.

He said the man has been remanded for three days until July 23 to assist in investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

Previous media reports said a doctor was detained three times after allegations of indecent behaviour at a hospital and two private clinics in the Northeast district involving three female victims.

The man was investigated then under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting modesty and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for indecent conduct. - Bernama