Doctor’s wife and sons remanded over drug and firearm seizure in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The remand order for a doctor’s wife and her two sons has been extended for six more days in connection with a drug and firearm seizure.

The extension, granted by Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri, will last from tomorrow until August 18.

Police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

The three suspects arrived at the court complex at 8.45 am in a police truck, dressed in orange lockup attire.

Last Tuesday, authorities arrested the trio during a raid at a house in Kampung But, Ketereh, at 4.30 am.

Police seized 35 kg of compressed cannabis, a pistol, bullets, and a casing during the operation.

The two male suspects, aged 24 and 34, work as assistants at their father’s clinic.

The 46-year-old woman is a housewife. - Bernama