DOE intensifies patrols to curb open burning amid haze risks

KUALA LUMPUR: As a proactive preventive measure, the Department of Environment (DOE) has intensified ground patrols and physical monitoring in fire-prone areas, particularly agricultural lands, peatlands, bush areas, abandoned plantations, and landfills identified as high-risk.

DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the department had been conducting patrols and enforcement operations to prevent open burning, which contributes to the haze, especially in the current hot and dry weather.

“Since July 8, 2025, the delegation of authority to various enforcement agencies has come into effect. This strategic initiative is aimed at strengthening enforcement actions on the ground, particularly in addressing the issue of open burning, which contributes to haze situations.

“This delegation of authority allows swift, integrated and more comprehensive actions to be implemented quickly by the relevant agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that as of July 21, 2025, the DOE had conducted 4,121 ground patrols and 640 drone surveillance operations. In terms of enforcement action, the DOE had issued 58 directives, initiated 27 court actions and imposed 59 compounds on parties found to have committed open burning offences throughout 2025.

Wan Abdul Latiff said that for better preparedness and coordination, the National Open Burning Action Plan and the National Haze Action Plan had also been activated since Feb 26 to coordinate government agency responses in addressing open burning and managing haze situations in the country.

“In addition, joint patrols and monitoring efforts are also being conducted with strategic partner agencies such as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) and other enforcement agencies at the state and district levels,“ he said.

He also urged the public not to carry out any form of open burning, particularly for agricultural purposes such as land clearing, disposal of agricultural waste or abandoned land.

“Stern action will be taken against individuals or parties found to be in violation of Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Offenders convicted of open burning can be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

“In addition, a compound of up to 50 per cent of the maximum fine may be imposed for each offence,“ he said.

“At the same time, all operators of industries such as quarries, palm oil mills, premix plants and other industrial sectors are required to ensure that their air pollution control systems are functioning properly. Emissions from chimneys must be constantly monitored and controlled to prevent air pollution that could affect public health,“ he said.

He added that the DOE remained committed to enhancing monitoring and enforcement as well as collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure that the country’s air quality remained under control.

“Members of the public who witness or suspect open burning incidents can channel information to the DOE via the toll-free hotline 1-800-88-2727, e-mail aduan@doe.gov.my, or through the official MyJAS EQMS mobile app,“ he said.