Don’t hide bully case in IPMA - Asyraf Wajdi

KUALA LUMPUR: The management of MARA Educational Institutions (IPMA) is reminded not to hide any cases of bullying among students or face stern action.

Mara’s chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said action would be taken against the principals of the institutions involved if there were cases of concealment, as directed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“There should never be an IPMA including MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) that hides cases of bullying. DPM (Ahmad Zahid) has instructed me that if there is a case of bullying that is hidden then action will also be taken against the principal involved,“ he said through a post on Facebook.

Asyraf Wajdi also asserted that no compromise will be given to bullies at any IPMA.

“I don’t care if they are the children of dignitaries, or wheher they are the children of influential people, if they are found to be bullying, they have no place at IPMA, “You touch you go!” he said.

Meanwhile, National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) president Muhammad Amir Asyraf Mohd Sabri said his party condemned the bullying incident that occurred at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) on Oct 21.

He said the incident involving a first-year student who suffered serious injuries to his rib and spine after being stepped on by a senior student was clearly against the humanitarian values ​​and principles of peace instilled in educational institutions.

“This incident greatly tarnishes the reputation of higher education institutions as a place that aims to form a young generation that is knowledgeable with integrity, and a high sense of identity.

“The culture of bullying among students cannot be accepted at all, because it not only threatens the physical safety of students, but also has a negative impact on the mental health and well-being of the campus community as a whole,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the MPPK called on students across the country to completely reject the culture of bullying and violence in any form in addition to asking the university to improve preventive measures and ensure comprehensive protection for the safety of all students.

“The authorities are expected to take strict action against those proven to be involved in this incident, to send a clear message that bullying and violence will not be left untouched,“ he said.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa informed that the 19-year-old victim and also a first-year UPNM student suffered a fractured rib and spine and is now being treated in hospital after being injured by a third-year senior student at 10.45 pm, Oct 21.