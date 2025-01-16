PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof launched the national energy sector’s open data gateway, the MyEnergyStats portal, today.

MyEnergyStats replaces the Malaysia Energy Information Hub (MEIH), which has been in operation since 2012.

He explained that the new portal features infographics, data visualisation, interactive maps, and more systematic data collection capabilities, as well as a mobile app for iOS, Android, and Harmony OS users.

Fadillah highlighted that the portal developed by the Energy Commission (ST) is a vital tool for providing real-time data and analysis to inform more strategic energy policies.

“By providing access to current and accurate statistics, it enables the development of data-driven policies, ensuring a more effective energy transition. It also delivers essential information for strategic investment decisions, helping the private sector identify opportunities in the energy transition to support the nation’s green agenda,“ he said during the launch today.

Fadillah elaborated that MyEnergyStats also plays a key role in supporting research with necessary data, contributing to discoveries that can benefit both national and global energy development.

“The integrity of energy-related information and data is crucial in policy planning and energy development to support the country’s energy transition efforts,“ he emphasised.

He added that the availability and accuracy of information and data continue to make significant contributions in developing models, guiding planning, and ensuring energy generation and supply are implemented comprehensively and holistically.

“I hope the MyEnergyStats portal and its mobile app will promote greater information sharing and strengthen collaboration between the government, industry, and society,“ he concluded.