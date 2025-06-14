PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister, was conferred the Eminent Educator Award by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, from the College of Physicians Malaysia.

The ceremony took place during the Inaugural Membership of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP) and Parallel Pathway Conferment Ceremony held here today.

During the event, Sultan Nazrin Shah presented the conferment certificate to the former Deputy Prime Minister.

The Eminent Educator Award is the highest honour bestowed by the College of Physicians Malaysia, recognising exceptional contributions to education in parallel pathway medical training.

“Today, we are especially honoured to present the Eminent Educator Award to Dr Wan Azizah in recognition of her exemplary contibutions and steadfast support during the post-specialist training phase, support that has been instrumental to the success and longevity of the Parallel Pathway in Malaysia,“ College of Physicians Malaysia, President, Datuk Seri Dr Paras Doshi said in his speech.

Also present were the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Health Director-General Datuk Dr Mahathir Abd Wahab.

Dr Wan Azizah holds a medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and completed postgraduate training in Ophthalmology at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists (UK).