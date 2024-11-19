Driver charged over fatal crash involving seven-year-old girl

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver involved in a road crash which killed a seven-year-old girl on Friday was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

P. Kuhan Raj, 31, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Haneefa Ariffin.

The trader was charged with driving a BMW car at high speed and causing the death of motorcycle pillion rider Nur Naura Nathifa Mohd El-Khuwailid on the Bukit Jalil Highway heading towards Puchong at 9.50 pm on Nov 15.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 and imprisonment of five to 10 years upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Salsabila Mohammad proposed bail to be set at RM10,000 with one surety. However, lawyer Inderpal Singh asked for a lower bail amount, saying that his client is self-employed and supports his family.

Haneefa set bail at RM12,000 in one surety and ordered the immediate suspension of his driving licence.

The court set Jan 21 next year for mention.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had arrested a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a young girl and wounded her parents on the Bukit Jalil Highway.