Driver in hit and run incident charged with attempt to murder

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to an attempt to murder by driving in a dangerous manner in a hit-and-run incident in front of an entertainment centre last January.

M. Lavindran, 27, was charged with committing the offence, causing injuries to Mahariff Mahali, 41, and Muhammad Ariff Asraff Jamaluddin, 21, at Jalan Klang Lama, near here at 6.18 am last Jan 29.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip did not offer bail, emphasising the seriousness of the offence, which is non-bailable.

“At the initial stage, the accused could not be located and was only apprehended on March 17 at Jalan Travers. Therefore, the prosecution is not offering bail, as there is a risk of the accused fleeing,“ he said.

Judge Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh did not allow Lavindran, represented by lawyer T. Mishant, bail and set April 28 for mention.