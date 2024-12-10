Driver killed as tanker overturns on Kl-Karak Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed when he lost control of his tanker lorry, transporting palm oil, which skidded and overturned at KM 27.9 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway heading towards the capital yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that the victim, a 45-year-old local man, was travelling from Lipis, Pahang, to Klang, Selangor.

“The victim sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical assistant from Selayang Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

“The incident is believed to have been caused by the slippery and wet road conditions,” he added.

Noor Ariffin noted that the police were notified of the incident at 5.45 pm yesterday.

The public is urged to assist with the investigation by contacting Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Mohd Rohaizad Hashim at 012-292 4420 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-6126 2222.