Driver who jumped out of lorry during JPJ pursuit fined RM5,000

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver who led the Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officers on a 45-minute chase covering 25 kilometres (km) before being apprehended, was fined RM5,000 yesterday (Feb 25).

Lorry driver, Muhammad Zulhairul Idham Zulkamal, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to Kosmo, the accused was found obstructing a public servant from performing their duty by fleeing when instructed to stop by JPJ officers at the exit ramp of the Lebuh Sungai Udang–Paya Rumput–Ayer Keroh (SPA) highway towards Lebuh Ayer Keroh on Feb 19 at approximately 4.30pm.

He was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

The accused had pleaded for a lighter sentence, citing that he had recently started working as a lorry driver and was responsible for supporting his two-month-old child.

However, deputy public prosecutor Fikri Hakim Zamri requested that an appropriate sentence be imposed as a deterrent, emphasising that the accused’s actions endangered not only himself but also other road users.

He was then sentenced to a RM5,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

In the same proceedings, Muhammad Zulhairul also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of consuming methamphetamine at the Alor Gajah District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (BSJND) office on the same day at around 10.15pm.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 38B of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years.

However, the court postponed sentencing pending the submission of a chemical report and granted the accused bail of RM2,000.