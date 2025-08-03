Drug price display initiative continues in Malaysia from Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) are proceeding with the drug price display initiative at private healthcare facilities and community pharmacies.

The phased implementation, which began on August 1, follows an initial educational enforcement period from May 1 to July 31.

A joint statement from both ministries confirmed that 842 facilities, including medical clinics, dental clinics, private hospitals, and community pharmacies, were inspected during the initial phase.

Of these, 57 per cent complied with the drug price display requirements.

“Enforcement will continue through inspections and advocacy until September 30, with reminder letters issued for non-compliance,“ the statement said.

Full enforcement, including penalties for repeat offences, will begin on January 1, 2026.

The ministries acknowledged a judicial review filed by seven medical and dental organisations challenging the validity of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking of Medicines) Order 2025.

However, they clarified that no court order has suspended the initiative, meaning the regulation remains in effect.

MOH and KPDN reiterated their commitment to implementing the policy in a structured manner to enhance transparency and consumer trust in Malaysia’s healthcare system. - Bernama