Dungun crash: Police waiting for suspect’s health report

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking the health report of the female driver, believed to be mentally unstable, who hit two motorcycles resulting in the deaths of three students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun campus in the incident on Wednesday, in order to complete the investigation.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the investigation into the suspect was being carried out according to normal procedures despite allegations that the woman had mental problems.

“This case remains under investigation as usual, including arrest and remand; there are no exceptions. The police will obtain the woman’s health report before the investigation is completed,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the decision on whether the suspect needs psychiatric treatment or not depends on the court after the suspect is charged later.

In an incident at 7.35 pm on Wednesday, three UiTM Dungun campus students who were riding motorcycles died while another of their friends was injured after being hit by a car near the campus.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Kampung Sura Tengah, who is believed to have received treatment for mental health issues, was remanded for four days starting Thursday.

The three victims who died are Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, from Muar, Johor; Ku Adib Ku Azmi, 20, from Sungai Buloh, Selangor; and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, from Ampang, Selangor, while the injured victim is Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, 20 from Keramat, Kuala Lumpur.