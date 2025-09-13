Arab and Muslim leaders to meet in Qatar to denounce Israeli attack

DOHA: Qatar will host a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to denounce Israel’s recent attack on Hamas officials within its capital.

Monday’s meeting will consider a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on Qatar to be prepared during a ministerial meeting on Sunday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari stated the summit reflects broad solidarity with Qatar against what he termed Israel’s cowardly aggression and state terrorism.

Confirmed attendees include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha though his participation in the meeting remains unconfirmed.

Israel targeted Hamas leaders in strikes on the Qatari capital last Tuesday, resulting in five Hamas members and one Qatari security officer killed.

The attack prompted widespread international condemnation, including from US-allied Gulf monarchies.

Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region and serves as a mediator in the Gaza conflict alongside the United States and Egypt.

Analysts interpret the summit as intended to send Israel a clear signal regarding sovereignty violations.

Andreas Krieg of King’s College London noted the strikes were viewed across the Gulf as an unprecedented violation of sovereignty and an attack on diplomacy itself.

He added that the summit signals such aggression cannot be normalised and aims to establish clear red lines against Israeli impunity.

Krieg anticipates a sharper stance on Palestine and a harder edge on Israeli actions following the meeting. – AFP