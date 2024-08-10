DVS assures stable turkey supply ahead of festive season

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has assured the public that there are currently no disease outbreaks affecting turkey production, and that national supply is expected to remain stable during the festive season.

In a statement released today, it said local turkey production reached 10,010 birds last year, sourced from 145 farmers nationwide.

This is capable of generating about 50,050 kilogrammes of turkey meat, with the primary producing states being Penang, Johor, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

“To ensure a reliable supply of turkeys in the market, imports from abroad will supplement local production to meet domestic demand, particularly during the Christmas festivities.

“To this end, DVS is actively inspecting and approving halal turkey slaughterhouses overseas in collaboration with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM),” the statement read.

Currently, Turkey is the only approved source country for turkey imports into Malaysia, with the approval valid until 2027, the DVS said.

DVS said it has identified potential additional source countries, including Russia and the United States, although both are undergoing risk assessments to obtain disease-free area approval to address concerns regarding Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Meanwhile, DVS said in 2021, turkey imports (including fresh, chilled and frozen turkeys, cuts and offal) were solely approved from the United States. This year, Turkey has joined the list of approved countries, and imports from Turkey continue without interruption.

As of now, there have been no approvals for turkey imports from Hong Kong, Canada, Brazil, China or Germany, it said.

“DVS remains committed to ensuring that the food supply, particularly livestock, is adequate, of high quality and safe for consumption,” the statement read.