Dzulkefly to lead Malaysian delegation to WHA78 in Geneva

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78), which begins tomorrow to May 22 in Geneva, Switzerland.

He will table Malaysia’s landmark resolution on “Promoting and Prioritising an Integrated Lung Health Approach” during the WHA78.

“ The resolution calls for action to bolster global efforts in preventing, diagnosing, treating, and controlling lung diseases,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Dr Dzulkefly will also deliver the Malaysia’s country statement in response to the WHA78 theme of ‘One World for Health’ and outline the country’s strategic health reforms during the assembly’s plenary session.

“In Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair, Dr Dzulkefly will also deliver the ASEAN Chair’s statement to highlight the associations achievements and regional commitments in health,” the ministry said.

The Health Minister will also host a host a high-level side event titled “Advancing Universal Health Coverage for Oral Health by 2030”, advocating the inclusion of oral health in the global Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) agenda and the upcoming UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs.

Dr Dzulkefly will also participate in several key side events hosted by member countries and stakeholders and is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from other countries like China, Egypt and Iran, among others, to exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

Malaysia’s participation in WHA78 reflects the country’s proactive role and ongoing commitment to advancing global health and strengthening health diplomacy at both regional and international levels.

“It is also in line with the values of MADANI Malaysia, particularly well-being, sustainability and kindness in fighting for a more just, inclusive and humane health system at the regional and global levels,” the ministry added.

The WHA is held annually and attended by health ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO).