e-Invoice system boosts transparency with digital transaction management

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia has introduced its e-Invoice system as a digital solution for modern and transparent transaction recording.

HASiL Tax Operations Sector director Dr Rasyidah Che Rosli confirmed the implementation aligns with the government’s digitalisation goals under the Twelfth Malaysia Plan.

She explained that traditional manual recording methods are being replaced by this organised digital system for all business transactions.

HASiL provides two free platforms to assist taxpayers, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, in adopting e-Invoicing according to their business needs.

The MyInvois Portal suits businesses with moderate transaction volumes serving other businesses.

The MyInvois e-POS System better serves retail businesses with consumer customers through streamlined scanning and QR code functionality.

This e-POS system remains available only to Malaysian-owned MSMEs with annual sales below RM 750,000 operating within the country.

The third implementation phase began on July 1 for taxpayers with income between RM 5 million and RM 25 million.

Two additional phases will cover income between RM 1 million and RM 5 million, and up to RM 1 million for micro businesses.

The government raised the mandatory e-Invoicing threshold from RM 150,000 to RM 500,000, exempting traders below this amount.

Businesses below the threshold can still voluntarily adopt the system to improve record management and access future financing opportunities.

Online businesses face no additional burden as e-commerce platforms manage the e-Invoice process internally.

Traders using overseas e-commerce platforms must issue their own e-Invoices since foreign providers are not yet subject to Malaysian requirements.

The system incorporates robust security measures developed under HASiL’s ICT Security Policy and government cloud security guidelines.

Security features include encryption, authentication, firewalls and access control with regular Security Posture Assessments conducted with third parties.

HASiL collaborates with the National Cyber Security Agency and National Security Council while protecting buyer data under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

Taxpayers can access support through HASiL’s dedicated microsite featuring guidelines, videos and frequently asked questions.

Additional assistance comes from e-Invoice service counters at all HASiL offices nationwide and a 24/7 help desk at 03-8682 8000. – Bernama