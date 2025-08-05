EAIC finds policy breaches, forgery at Pontian DOF

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has found violations involving breaches of policy and procedure in the application and approval process for base transfer, engine modification and replacement, and licence transfer of a Zone B vessel at the Pontian District Fisheries Department (DOF) in Johor.

In a statement today, the EAIC said that during the investigation, it was discovered that false documents were submitted by parties involved in the application. Additionally, the base transfer, modification and ownership transfer of the Zone B vessel violated and did not comply with the policies and circulars set by the DOF.

“EAIC’s investigation also found that the approval granted involved an officer from the DOF Klang office, which was the vessel’s original base,” it said.

As a result, the EAIC has decided to refer its investigation findings to the DOF Disciplinary Authority with a recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against the officers involved under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U.(A) 395/1993].

The EAIC said the recommendation was made based on several identified offences, namely incompetence, dishonesty, irresponsibility and negligence in performing their duties, as provided under Regulation 4(2) of the same regulations.

The EAIC also recommended that the DOF take further action by lodging a police report following the discovery of criminal elements, namely the falsification of information in the application for base transfer, vessel modification, engine replacement, and licence transfer involving the Zone B vessel.

“This falsification also involved several DOF officers suspected of colluding in supporting the application despite being aware that the submitted information was false,” the EAIC said.

As for a complaint involving the Tanjung Sedili District DOF in Johor, which was accused of reinstalling a tin-plate on a Zone C fishing vessel, the EAIC said a DOF officer had instructed the reinstallation of the tin-plate, which had been removed without the department’s permission by the vessel owner after repairs were carried out.

“This action contravened Licensing Circular No. 10 of 2018 (Tin-Plate Replacement Circular), and the instruction to reinstall the tin-plate was issued by the DOF officer without being aware of the circular, which outlines the application process and replacement procedures for tin-plates that have been removed, modified, damaged, or tampered with.”

However, the EAIC’s investigation found that the action by the DOF officer in Tanjung Sedili was not carried out in bad faith (mala fide), and the DOF Headquarters Engineering Division confirmed that the Zone C vessel involved was the original vessel. - Bernama