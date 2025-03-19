Ebit Lew’s TikTok account with 6.7 million followers banned

PETALING JAYA: Preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, popularly known as Ebit Lew has claimed his TikTok account with 6.7 million followers has been banned.

In a Facebook post, Ebit Lew, expressed sadness over losing his TikTok account.

“My TikTok account with 6.7 million followers has been banned. It’s completely gone. Can’t view it anymore.”

Meanwhile, he urged the public to follow his new TikTok account, @ebitlewlive.

At time of writing, Ebit Lew’s new TikTok account remained unsearchable.

At present, the 39-year-old faces 11 charges at the Tenom Magistrate’s Court. This includes outraging the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscenities to her phone via WhatsApp between March and June 2021.