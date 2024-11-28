Economic considerations do not limit Malaysia’s stance on Gaza issue - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said economic considerations, although very important, will not constrain Malaysia’s stance in voicing the demands and justice of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

He said Malaysia as an independent and sovereign country will continue to voice its stance on international issues including the oppression and tyranny in Gaza.

Taking Malaysia’s relationship with the United States, the Prime Minister said that diplomatically it is still good and both countries continue all comprehensive partnerships and cooperation including meetings with the leaders of U.S.

“From January to October 2024, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and the United States increased by 29.1 per cent to RM264.28 billion, a relatively high increase of US$57.76 billion from RM204.78 billion or US$45.09 billion for the same period in 2023,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) on whether Malaysia faces any risk of trade sanctions from the United States due to the Prime Minister’s outspokenness in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and state.

However, Anwar said Malaysia would continue to monitor the latest developments in US policy.

“We are also concerned about the latest developments including the tariff hikes for Mexico, Canada and China. So far, we have been monitoring, it does not involve foreign policy issues including the Gaza or Palestine issue.

“It involves the balance of payments issue between the two countries where there is a deficit,” he said.

Previously, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would impose high import tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada as well as additional tariffs on goods from China as soon as he returns to the White House.

Responding to a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) on whether Malaysia would consider taking stronger action by following South Africa in filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the 1948 Genocide Convention, Anwar said Malaysia is sending a representative as a sign of support to the case.

Anwar said Malaysia does not have the same position and voice as South Africa to bring cases to the international court of justice because the country has not signed the Rome Statute.

“So far, Malaysia in the matter of the Rome Statute...has limitations because of several provisions in the Rome Statute that cannot be accepted as part of our society, especially in the policy of defending the rights of the Bumiputera, religious issues, and LGBT and this has also been raised by the Conference of Rulers.

However, the Prime Minister said Malaysia has voiced a firm stance including on international stages such as the G20 Summit and in four-point meetings with leaders of foreign countries.