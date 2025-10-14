ECRL cable thefts cause RM3 million losses across three states

MARAN: Thirty-two cases of East Coast Rail Link cable theft have been recorded across three states since June, with total losses exceeding RM3 million.

China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd Section 13 security director Shi Liang Hui revealed Pahang recorded the highest number at 24 cases.

Terengganu reported seven cases while Kelantan recorded one case between June and October 10.

“Those involved in these cases only targeted overhead and ground cables as well as transformer boxes,“ Shi told reporters after inspecting a theft location in Kampung Luit.

He warned these incidents could cause delays in the completion of the ECRL project.

The company has engaged with police and appointed two security companies to supervise project sites.

“We have also installed 66 closed-circuit television cameras since September as a preventive measure,“ Shi said.

The CCTV installation aims to assist police investigations in the event of theft.

Shi advised the public to channel any information to authorities if they witness cable theft activities.

“We must always maintain the security of this project because it is a national project for the convenience of the people,“ he said. – Bernama