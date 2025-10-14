Climate change bill delayed for industry engagement, says Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of Malaysia’s Climate Change Bill is expected to be delayed to allow for direct engagement with business entities and associations.

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said thorough engagement is crucial for industry players to understand the implications and necessity of the legislation.

This includes subsequent elements such as the introduction of a carbon tax.

“I want to do direct engagement with all these business entities and associations,“ Johari told reporters after delivering his keynote address at the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Conference.

“They must understand because you know once we have this act.”

The Plantation and Commodities Minister emphasised that the legislation is for the long-term benefit of the country’s economy.

Johari said the engagement process would be conducted as quickly as possible and not prolonged unnecessarily.

He assured that the delay will not affect Malaysia’s commitment to its Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

In his keynote address, Johari said the proposed bill will enshrine both mitigation and adaptation measures into law.

It will provide impetus to the development of a domestic carbon market, boosting alignment with Malaysia’s Net-Zero and NDC targets.

“These mitigation steps are crucial in meeting our Nationally Determined Contribution,“ he said.

“Yet, even as we strive to address climate change, we must prepare for its impacts.” – Bernama