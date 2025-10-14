Geopolitical tensions drive international students to choose Malaysia for studies

MELAKA: Global geopolitical tensions are among the reasons international students are choosing to pursue their studies in Malaysia, particularly at postgraduate level.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the quality of education offered by Malaysia also serves as a major drawing factor for international students.

“With the global geopolitical developments occurring today, they choose to come to the Asian side, and specifically, they select several countries that possess high-quality educational values,“ he told reporters after officiating the Meet and Greet with International Students in Malaysia 2025 programme.

“Hence, Malaysia is one of the selected countries... that is why we can see an increase in applications every year for them to study here.”

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Higher Education and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka in Banda Hilir.

Approximately 1,000 international students from 20 public universities and private higher education institutions participated in today’s event.

Zambry emphasised that quotas for local students entering any university in the country will not be sacrificed, despite the ministry targeting approximately 250,000 international students by 2030.

He stated there are currently about 155,000 international students pursuing studies in various fields across Malaysia.

“I want to emphasise, a very important point is that we will not sacrifice our quality, and we will not compromise on the places for our local students at all,“ he said. – Bernama