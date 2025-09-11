ECRL project suffers setback as 1,600 metres of cables stolen

KUANTAN: More than 1,600 metres of connector cables for the East Coast Rail Link project between Temerloh and Bentong were reported stolen recently.

China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd confirmed that 1,080 metres of cables were stolen along the Temerloh–Lanchang stretch, while 599 metres went missing along the Lanchang–Bentong alignment within a two-week period.

The company strongly condemned the theft of connector cables along the ECRL alignment from Temerloh to Bentong.

This incident has caused severe damage to the rail infrastructure and has the potential to disrupt the completion schedule of this national project.

A series of thefts involving high-value rail components, including cables and transformers, have been detected since June.

The latest incident indicates a worrying trend of thefts that directly affects the progress of the project.

The theft not only increases repair and replacement costs but also contributes to delays in the overall project progress.

Replacement components, which are custom-ordered, take months to procure, thereby affecting the critical role of the ECRL project.

This delay impacts the delivery of long-term social and economic benefits to the East Coast Region and the nation as a whole.

A police report was lodged at the Lanchang police station, and the company is working closely with the police for further investigations.

The public is advised not to purchase any electrical cables or components believed to belong to the ECRL project.

Any suspicious activities should be immediately reported to the police or the nearest CCCECRL section office. – Bernama