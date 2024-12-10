Education leaders urged to embrace AI in preparing future generations

JITRA: Educational leaders and administrators are urged to harness the latest technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to avoid falling behind and to equip students for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised the crucial role of principals, headmasters and teachers in ensuring their students are at least acquainted with the concept of AI.

“If we do not adapt and fail to master this critical branch of knowledge, we risk being left behind. This issue is profoundly relevant; educational leaders and administrators must ensure that their students comprehend AI, as it is an integral aspect of contemporary reality.”

He said this during the Bicara Eksekutif MADANI event held at the Aminuddin Baki Institute (IAB) North Branch, Ministry of Education, here last night.

He further noted that the landscape of today’s economy has shifted dramatically.

“The world has transformed; trade is no longer dominated by traditional commodities such as tin, rubber, palm oil, or oil and gas. In this new paradigm, data has emerged as the new ‘oil,’ representing a vital source of economic value,” he said.

Meanwhile IAB director Ab. Aziz Mamat highlighted the significance of the topic discussed during the Bicara Eksekutif MADANI, emphasising their relevance to the roles and responsibilities of educational leaders within their respective organisations.

“Leaders in educational institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring that the dignity and humanity of individuals remain central to their mission. This focus is essential for nurturing a generation that is morally upright, compassionate, confident, and innovative,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Bicara Eksekutif MADANI would act as a catalyst for ongoing efforts by educational leaders to embed MADANI values into every aspect of their leadership and management, thereby promoting the nation’s wellbeing, sustainability and security.

One of the participants, Iskandar Mohd Nasir, a senior administrative assistant from a school in Kelantan, said the programme had a profound impact on school leadership, particularly for principals and headmasters.

“What we’ve learned is that education must evolve alongside the rapid advancements in information technology, especially AI. Educational leaders hold a significant responsibility in preparing students to navigate the challenges presented by AI.

“While this challenge will not be easy, it is one that must be embraced, as it aligns with the core aspirations and pillars of the MADANI government,” he added.

Another participant, Ku Nor Suriati Ku Ishak, also a senior administrative assistant, added that the programme served as a valuable eye-opener for educational leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and insights necessary to cultivate future leaders and realise the vision of Malaysia MADANI.

The Bicara Eksekutif MADANI programme brought together educational leaders and administrators from the Northern Zone, including representatives from Kedah, Perlis, Penang, Perak, and Kelantan.