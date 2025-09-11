Education Minister demands all school bullying incidents be reported

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has declared that every bullying incident in schools must be reported without compromise and never concealed.

She stated that all bullying cases must be investigated transparently according to existing Ministry of Education guidelines.

Fadhlina emphasised that schools bear significant responsibility in addressing bullying as both a legal requirement and moral obligation.

“We will not compromise on anything that could potentially sweep the bullying issue under the carpet,“ she said during a press conference after attending the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Townhall Session.

She stressed that administrators and teachers must report incidents and take full responsibility when bullying occurs within their schools.

Fadhlina assured that there should be no fear in reporting bullying issues under the ministry’s guidelines.

“This is a responsibility that must be addressed by all school principals, headmasters and administrators,“ she added.

The ministry has reformed its complaint portal to allow anonymous reporting while ensuring proper investigation of all complaints.

“We want to give an assurance that don’t forget this is the MADANI Government, we will take full responsibility to ensure that bullying issues can be addressed in all aspects,“ Fadhlina stated.

She also revealed that character education will be a main thrust in the 2027 school curriculum to benefit future generations.

Character education focuses on personal development, moral values, manners and ethics as foundational elements of education. – Bernama