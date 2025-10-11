Education Ministry praises Budget 2026 for sustained education commitment

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education has praised Budget 2026 as a clear demonstration of the government’s ongoing commitment to elevating the national education sector.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasised that the significant allocation represents more than just financial figures.

She described the budget as a moral statement and a resolve to continually advance the nation’s education system.

Fadhlina expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and cabinet for a budget she called crucial and timely for enhancing education quality.

She highlighted various initiatives demonstrating a holistic effort to transform the education sector.

The minister specifically noted the budget’s focus on strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

She added that significant emphasis is placed on Bahasa Malaysia alongside provisions for constructing new conducive schools.

Student welfare programmes, including early schooling assistance, will also continue under the budget.

Fadhlina stated that the budget sends a clear signal that education is the fundamental foundation of national development.

The Ministry of Education will receive a substantially larger allocation of RM66.2 billion in 2026 compared to RM64.2 billion this year.

Nearly RM2 billion has been allocated to upgrade over 520 dilapidated schools, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

These funds will also cover repair and maintenance works for all school types nationwide.

The budget includes refurbishment of student and teacher facilities, building on recent successful upgrades of toilets, canteens, and prayer rooms.

Additionally, 38 new schools will be constructed to meet the needs of local communities across the country. – Bernama