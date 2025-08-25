Education Ministry revises Education Act rules to strengthen discipline enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education is currently revising education regulations concerning student discipline under the Education Act 1996 to strengthen enforcement measures.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that this revision aims to provide clearer guidance to teachers in managing cases of student misconduct within schools.

She emphasised that the ministry takes bullying seriously and has implemented various programmes and interventions to prevent its spread.

“We want to emphasise how we view bullying as an issue that must be addressed more comprehensively and effectively,“ she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Fadhlina explained that when the MADANI Government took office in early 2023, their first action was ensuring anti-bullying guidelines were fully implemented and effectively enforced.

She was responding to a question from Senator Musoddak Ahmad regarding the ministry’s efforts to address the increasingly worrying trend of bullying among school students.

The minister also confirmed that the ministry will take firm action against administrators, teachers, State Education Departments, or District Education Offices found covering up bullying cases.

“We are implementing various intervention programmes, including the ‘Bangkit Bermaruah’ programme and other related initiatives, to strengthen the psychosocial well-being of students through collaboration with guidance and counselling teachers,“ she said.

Fadhlina concluded by stating that the ministry will not compromise with any form of bullying occurring in educational institutions. – Bernama