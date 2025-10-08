Education Ministry to terminate contractors over delayed projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry will not hesitate to take firm action against contractors who fail to complete development projects on schedule.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that contract termination represents one of the final measures against non-performing consultants or contractors.

This follows the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025 which identified 46 delayed or sick development projects under the ministry in 2024.

These problematic projects accounted for 23% of the 2,040 projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s Rolling Plan IV.

Contractor weaknesses in project management and financial handling contributed significantly to delays.

Other factors included logistical challenges and delays in obtaining approvals for utility relocation and installation.

Unforeseen circumstances such as weather disruptions, natural disasters, and rising material costs also affected project timelines.

Fadhlina explained that the ministry has implemented various management approaches to address these issues.

Close on-site monitoring and regular engagement sessions with state governments and utility providers form part of this strategy.

Targeted interventions and stakeholder discussions help manage sick projects effectively.

As of October 1, seventeen of the forty-six delayed projects have reached completion.

Ten projects remain behind schedule while nineteen continue at various implementation stages.

Five projects require a re-tendering process to move forward.

Meanwhile, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan reported sixty-six physical construction projects as sick projects.

Poor contractor management and financial constraints represent primary causes of delays.

Land acquisition issues and changes in project scope also contribute to project setbacks.

The Works Ministry will issue warning letters and impose liquidated ascertained damages against problematic contractors.

Contract termination will occur for projects deemed no longer viable.

Terminated contractors face a two-year suspension from government contracts. – Bernama