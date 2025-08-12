Efforts to curb bullying, status of Obudsman Malaysia among focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: Measures to prevent bullying in public and private institutions of higher learning and the Government’s decision regarding the status of the establishment of Ombudsman Malaysia are among the matters that will be brought up at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Papers published on the Parliament’s official website, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) will ask the Higher Education Minister to state the measures during the Minister’s Question Time, while Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s decision following the comprehensive engagement session with stakeholders regarding the status of the establishment of Ombudsman Malaysia and the subsequent measures planned to expedite its implementation.

During the Questions for Oral Answers session, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will ask the Health Minister about complaints regarding high treatment costs in private hospitals, and would inquire about the government’s five-year plan to introduce the Diagnostic-Related Groups (DRG) system as a measure to streamline the structuring of healthcare costs; and whether there is a plan to establish a tribunal for patients to express their dissatisfaction.

Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) will ask the Human Resources Minister to state whether the ministry has a proposal to create an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Coordinator position in the public sector in line with the amendments to the OSH Act, which were made in 2022.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the debate on the motion on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), that began on Monday with 78 MPs participating so far.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will take place for 24 days till Aug 28. - Bernama