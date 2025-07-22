Egg subsidy cut saves gov’t RM135m over three months

KUALA LUMPUR: The government expects to save RM135 million over three months following the reduction in egg subsidies from 10 sen to five sen per egg, effective since May 1.

The move precedes the complete removal of price controls on August 1.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the subsidy cut reduces government spending by RM45 million monthly.

He assured that egg supply remains stable, with market prices staying reasonable.

“As of July 2, estimated monthly production was 1.75 billion eggs, while domestic demand is around 1.06 billion. This leaves a surplus of about 690 million eggs, some of which are exported,“ he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Pekan MP Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali, who inquired about the savings from the subsidy adjustment and its effect on prices and living costs.

Mohamad added that the subsidy reduction and eventual removal will not disrupt the egg industry, which is benefiting from lower chicken feed costs.

The government plans to redirect funds to more impactful public programmes.

He noted that egg inflation dropped by 5.3 per cent in May, though not all egg grades saw equal price adjustments under the new subsidy system.

To ensure stability, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry will collaborate with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to monitor supply and prevent profiteering. - Bernama