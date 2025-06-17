PUTATAN: Eight houses were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Petagas on Monday (June 16) afternoon.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the 4 pm incident did not result in any injuries or loss of life.

The Sabah Minister of Works said that a temporary evacuation centre had been opened at Dewan Seri Putatan to accommodate the affected victims.

“Registration of the victims is currently underway, and the state government will ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected,“ said the Putatan MP when met at the scene on Monday.

Meanwhile, Putatan Fire and Rescue Station chief Zainuddin Saidi said they received an emergency call at 4 pm, after which 22 personnel, along with firefighting engines, were deployed to the location. Support also came from Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran.

The fire was successfully brought under control by 4.55 pm, and the cause of the fire, as well as the estimated losses, are still under investigation.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior officer Mohd Alfian Salioh said a 27-year-old firefighter was injured and believed to have suffered an electric shock during the firefighting operation.

“The injured firefighter was transported to the hospital via an ambulance from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) for further treatment. He is currently being treated at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital and is in stable condition,“ he said.