KUALA LUMPUR: Eight items, including imported large red onions and Australian dhall, have been listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Deepavali 2024, effective for seven days from Oct 28 to Nov 3.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said other items include small red onions and rose onions (from India), red chilies, imported bone-in mutton, whole coconuts (maximum price applicable at the wholesale level only), grated coconut (maximum price applicable at the retail level only), and tomatoes.

“The list of items, maximum price levels, and implementation period were determined based on several factors such as demand and supply, current costs, weather, wage rates, and other aspects,” he said at a press conference announcing the SHMMP for Deepavali 2024 here today.

He added that the pricing was set in consultation with strategic partners of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, relevant agencies, and industry stakeholders.

“The maximum prices set for the SHMMP for Deepavali 2024 at both the wholesale and retail levels can be checked on the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s website at www.kpdn.gov.my,” he said.

Armizan said KPDN enforcement officers will be deployed to monitor the prices of goods nationwide throughout the implementation of the price scheme.

“We also encourage public cooperation through reports, complaints, and feedback regarding compliance with the scheme, particularly through the complaint platform provided by KPDN. We hope for the collaboration of all parties to ensure that the maximum price scheme achieves its targeted objectives,“ he said.

In another development, Armizan noted that the RM700 million allocation to expand the cost of living programmes, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the recent tabling of Budget 2025, has opened pathways for initiatives responding to price movements.

Armizan, who is also the Papar member of parliament, stated that the ministry is planning a new approach, including a special intervention programme in the form of the MADANI Sales Programme during the festive seasons.

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated by Hindus nationwide next Thursday, Oct 31.