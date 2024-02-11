Eight missing after fishing trip found safe

KUCHING: Eight men reported missing after departing for a fishing trip from Semariang Batu Jetty on Tuesday have been found safe today.

Kuching police chief Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the search and rescue (SAR) team located their fishing boat at around 1.45 pm and towed it back to Semariang Batu Jetty.

“All eight individuals arrived safely by 5.25 pm. The boat had reportedly encountered engine trouble during their return journey,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Sarawak Maritime director First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh identified the missing individuals as Husin Ayub, 67; Samarin Sharkawi, 33; Mohamad Haikal Sharkawi, 17; Mohd Azizi Hamzi, 17; Dahlan Ramli, 41; Hasrin Ismail, 53; Johari Bujang, 51; and Abdullah Ajek, 56.

A family member shared that the group was expected back on Thursday. When they failed to return, a missing persons report was filed yesterday afternoon.