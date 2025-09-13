Bad weather causes flight delays, travellers urged to stay calm

THE recent bout of bad weather has become a major hurdle for air travellers, with numerous flights facing delays and disruptions.

On Threads, user Danny Osman voiced his frustration after his flight from Kuala Lumpur to Penang was delayed not once, but three times.

According to a screenshot he shared, his original departure time of 8:35pm was rescheduled multiple times, with the final flight set to depart at 9:50pm last night.

Danny also posted a photo of the airport departure information board, which showed a series of delayed flights between 5:45pm and 8:30pm to various destinations including Jakarta, Singapore, New Delhi, and Langkawi.

While his frustration was understandable, many netizens took to the comments to offer reassurance and shed light on the situation from within the aviation industry.

Mia, who claimed to have 10 years of experience as an airline crew member, wrote:

“All of this is done for safety.”

She added, “We who are working don’t wish for this to happen either. Some of us have been up there for hours — yes, we’re exhausted too, because your flight isn’t the only one we handle in a day. But we can’t blame the airline, or even the pilot. Safety comes first.”

Another user offered practical advice for travellers with urgent schedules.

“The local airline’s chatbot will list all flights to the same destination. So just pick any available flight. If there are empty seats, you can take the earliest one — no fees involved,” she explained.

In general, most commenters advised Danny and others in similar situations to remain calm and prioritise safety above all else, especially to avoid potential disasters that can occur during poor weather conditions.