Eight transit homes completed in Melaka constituencies

MELAKA: A total of eight transit homes, costing RM560,000, have been completed by the Melaka Housing Board (LPM) in eight state legislative assemblies (DUN) as of mid-July.

The homes are located in Tanjung Bidara, Paya Rumput, Taboh Naning, Merlimau, Duyong, Lendu, Pengkalan Batu, and Pantai Kundur.

The ‘One DUN, One Transit House’ initiative, previously called ‘Rumah Bencana,‘ was launched in 2023 to provide temporary shelter for those affected by disasters such as fires, floods, and storms.

Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee deputy senior exco Datuk Zulkiflee Mohd Zin said, “Currently, there is another transit home in the construction process in the Serkam constituency, while in other DUNs, they will be built in stages.”

Zulkiflee suggested that the transit homes be built near or within the area of the State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) Office for better monitoring and management.

He spoke after officiating the Duyong DUN Transit Home handover ceremony, attended by Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem.

Each transit home costs RM70,000, with free accommodation and utility bills covered by Japerun.

Zulkiflee added, “We are hoping that the construction of transit homes will be completed soon in all 28 state assemblies in Melaka so that it can be used by the people in need.”

Mohd Noor Helmy said the homes help ease the burden of disaster victims while providing emotional support.

“The period for those placed in the transit home is a maximum of one month so that more people in need can be given temporary protection,“ he said. - Bernama