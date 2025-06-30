Elderly man missing after visiting durian orchard in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A 65-year-old man has been reported missing after visiting a durian orchard in Changkat Sungai Ara 1, Bayan Lepas, earlier this evening.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the incident following a distress call received at 6.04pm.

The missing individual, identified as Daud, was last seen entering the forested area to collect durians.

Firefighters from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to assist in search efforts.

However, after hours of combing the area, no trace of the elderly man was found.

John Sagun Francis, assistant director of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division, stated that the search was temporarily halted at 8pm due to poor visibility and challenging terrain.

Authorities will resume operations at 8am tomorrow in coordination with the police and other agencies.

Residents in the area have been urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the authorities.

The case has drawn concern from the local community, with many hoping for Daud’s safe return.