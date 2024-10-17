Elderly man on electric bicycle dies in fatal collision

JEMPOL: An 85-year-old man riding an electric bicycle died in a collision with a car at Kilometre 5 of Jalan Bahau-Kemayan, here yesterday.

Jempol District police chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook, said the accident is believed to have occurred when a 55-year-old woman driving a Toyota Vios was on her way home to Ladang Gaddes from Bahau, traveling alone at around 5.50 pm.

“Upon reaching the location, an elderly man on an electric bicycle suddenly appeared from the left, in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bahau 2, attempting to cross to the right side towards Taman Sri Mahsan.

“This led to a collision with the right side of the electric bicycle,“ he said in a statement today, adding that the cyclist died at the scene due to severe head and facial injuries.

Hoo said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.